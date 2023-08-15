Cignetti balancing getting Dukes ready for season, keeping roster healthy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team returns to the practice field Tuesday morning for the first time since their scrimmage on Saturday.

Saturday’s scrimmage marked the first of two scrimmages for the Dukes during fall camp.

According to JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, the Dukes did not tackle during the scrimmage in order to prevent injuries.

Thanks to the experience on JMU’s roster, Cignetti knows what to expect with his team, thus why he’s keeping the health of his team a priority during camp. He didn’t totally rule out tackling at a future scrimmage but that would come with risks.

“I would like to get a tackling scrimmage in. Pound the ball a little bit,” said Cignetti. “The give and take there is the injury factor. It’s my position to put us in the best position to be successful. We have a lot of older guys on this team that’ve played football. I know they can hit and tackle. While I’d love to see it, I think improving these guys assignment wise, fundamentally, technique wise, execution wise, and keeping them on the field is more important.”

