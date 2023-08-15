Coroner identifies 1 of the 2 drivers killed in Clay Wade Bridge crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - One of the two drivers killed during a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday afternoon has been identified, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Bryan Williams, 36, died as a result of the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The other driver has not been identified at this time.

Covington police say the wreck happened a few minutes after 2 p.m. Monday. Two vehicles collided on the bridge.

One of the drivers was dead at the scene, Lt. Justin Bradbury with Covington police said.

The other driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, he added.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

