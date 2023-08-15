EndZone Preview: Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - There’s a new man in charge at Wilson Memorial. While he’s new to Fishersville, he isn’t necessarily new to the Shenandoah District.

Fort Defiance grad Ryan Bird takes over as head coach of the Green Hornets for Drew Bugden, who stepped down after last season.

Bird takes over a program that went 7-4 last season. They fell in the first round of the Region 3C Playoffs to Brookville.

The Green Hornets will rely on Ryan Mundie and Brayden Tyree out of the backfield. Nearly nearly three dozen players return from last year’s team. Byrd says it’s been a great camp for his bunch.

The players talked about the transition to byrd as head coach.

“He wants everyone to give it all they got. Everyday. Day in and day out,” says Mundie. “He’s big on relationships with everybody. He’s going to check in on you. He’s going to make sure everything’s going well in school. He’s not worried about what’s going on on the football field but everything outside of that and the aspects of life.”

Tyree also notices Bird’s early impact.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” says Tyree. “Coach is getting us ready for the season. Nothing’s easy. Nothing’s easy. All hard work.”

Bird pointed out the Green Hornets difficult schedule to begin the season with the first three games against Charlottesville, Turner Ashby, and Spotswood.

“We got to come prepared every week,” says Bird. “It’s not going to be easy so that’s how we’ve been practicing. Nothing’s easy. We’re making practice tough. The kids are doing great with it.”

2023 Schedule

8/25 - Charlottesville

9/1 - Turner Ashby

9/8 - at Spotswood

9/15 - at Western Albemarle

9/22 - Riverheads

9/29 - at Staunton

10/6 - Buffalo Gap

10/13 - at Fort Defiance

10/20 - Waynesboro

10/27 - at Stuarts Draft

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.