Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

EndZone Preview: Wilson Memorial

Wilson Memorial head coach Ryan Bird at practice on Aug. 10, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - There’s a new man in charge at Wilson Memorial. While he’s new to Fishersville, he isn’t necessarily new to the Shenandoah District.

Fort Defiance grad Ryan Bird takes over as head coach of the Green Hornets for Drew Bugden, who stepped down after last season.

Bird takes over a program that went 7-4 last season. They fell in the first round of the Region 3C Playoffs to Brookville.

The Green Hornets will rely on Ryan Mundie and Brayden Tyree out of the backfield. Nearly nearly three dozen players return from last year’s team. Byrd says it’s been a great camp for his bunch.

The players talked about the transition to byrd as head coach.

“He wants everyone to give it all they got. Everyday. Day in and day out,” says Mundie. “He’s big on relationships with everybody. He’s going to check in on you. He’s going to make sure everything’s going well in school. He’s not worried about what’s going on on the football field but everything outside of that and the aspects of life.”

Tyree also notices Bird’s early impact.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” says Tyree. “Coach is getting us ready for the season. Nothing’s easy. Nothing’s easy. All hard work.”

Bird pointed out the Green Hornets difficult schedule to begin the season with the first three games against Charlottesville, Turner Ashby, and Spotswood.

“We got to come prepared every week,” says Bird. “It’s not going to be easy so that’s how we’ve been practicing. Nothing’s easy. We’re making practice tough. The kids are doing great with it.”

2023 Schedule

  • 8/25 - Charlottesville
  • 9/1 - Turner Ashby
  • 9/8 - at Spotswood
  • 9/15 - at Western Albemarle
  • 9/22 - Riverheads
  • 9/29 - at Staunton
  • 10/6 - Buffalo Gap
  • 10/13 - at Fort Defiance
  • 10/20 - Waynesboro
  • 10/27 - at Stuarts Draft

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions

Latest News

EndZone Preview: Buffalo Gap
EndZone Preview: Buffalo Gap
EndZone Preview: Fort Defiance
EndZone Preview: Fort Defiance
Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis during a scrimmage against East Rockingham on Aug. 10, 2023
EndZone Preview: Waynesboro
The Staunton High football Team at practice on Aug. 9, 2023
EndZone Preview: Staunton