Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

For first time ever, cable and broadcast are less than half of all TV viewing

FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of...
FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are turning their backs on broadcast and cable TV.

For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.

Breaking it down, broadcast viewership made up just 20% with cable making up 29.6% of the audience.

Year-over-year, that’s a drop of 5% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, streaming services grew to a record high in July of nearly 39 percent of all TV watching.

YouTube is the most popular option, followed by Netflix and Hulu.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Texas is suing Shell for a fire at the company’s Deer Park petrochemical plant in May 2023.
Texas sues Shell over May fire at Houston-area petrochemical plant
A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility...
Several dogs die after boarding facility floods, about 20 rescued
Several dogs died during flooding at a dog daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Source:...
Questions raised after several dogs die in flooded boarding facility