Gov. Youngkin visits Rockingham County Fair

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by the Rockingham County Fair Monday evening.

He made his way through the exhibit hall before stopping to get a burger from the local food vendors.

Governor Youngkin took a few minutes to talk about the fair and current policies on his books.

“I don’t think any other governor gets to brag about a county fair like I do, the Rockingham County Fair, 75 years of great fairs and so it’s so much fun to be here on the first night to see everybody getting ramped up,” Governor Youngkin said.

Harrisonburg Tourism states the Rockingham County Fair is Virginia’s largest county fair and America’s top agricultural fair.

Governor Youngkin said his team is working to make sure farmers are well supported.

“This next generation of agriculture which is indoor agriculture is vibrant here as well and finally that we have the next generation of farmers,” Governor Youngkin said.

Governor Youngkin said he wants to boost education and programs such as FFA and 4H for current and future farmers.

“What’s most important is we have an opportunity for our entire ag industry to be supported and some of the obligations that have been asked of them and I want the state to do our part, so I believe that we need clean water waste and a clean bay, state got to do its part to make sure we do that well,” he said.

However, it wasn’t all policy talk for Governor Youngkin, he got to enjoy a fair favorite during his visit.

”The burgers that the volunteer firefighters are putting together are as good as they get and I think if you get in there and you ask for the secret sauce, you’re in really good shape,” he said.

