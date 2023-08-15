Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg cancer fund donates $19,000 to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center

The Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center received a $19,000 donation last week.
The Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center received a $19,000 donation last week.(Sentara RMH)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center announced that they received a $19,000 donation from the Twila and Larry Showalter Cancer Fund.

“The Hahn Cancer Center helped us and it’s an amazing group of people here that run this and treat people,” says Larry Showalter, whose wife Twila, passed away December 28, 2017, from colon cancer.

In the years since her death, Larry Showalter, and their three children have made it their mission to honor Twila’s life and help others in their brave fight against cancer. They say they try to turn negative situations into positive situation, and they do what they can to honor Twila.

The Showalter Cancer Fund has grown to include community support through a three-day holiday basketball tournament at Spotswood High School and funds received through the Great Community Give event. Larry Showalter and his family are hoping to raise $25,000 next year to bring the donation total to $100,000.

Donors can learn more or support the Hope Fund by visiting www.supportrmh.org. Details and information about The Twila and Larry Showalter Center Fund can be found at the organization’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, limited rain this week
He made his way through the exhibit hall before stopping to get a burger from the local food...
Gov. Youngkin visits Rockingham County Fair
Gov. Youngkin visits Rockingham County Fair
Rockingham County Fair Live Report August 14th 5:30 p.m.