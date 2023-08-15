Harrisonburg cancer fund donates $19,000 to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center announced that they received a $19,000 donation from the Twila and Larry Showalter Cancer Fund.

“The Hahn Cancer Center helped us and it’s an amazing group of people here that run this and treat people,” says Larry Showalter, whose wife Twila, passed away December 28, 2017, from colon cancer.

In the years since her death, Larry Showalter, and their three children have made it their mission to honor Twila’s life and help others in their brave fight against cancer. They say they try to turn negative situations into positive situation, and they do what they can to honor Twila.

The Showalter Cancer Fund has grown to include community support through a three-day holiday basketball tournament at Spotswood High School and funds received through the Great Community Give event. Larry Showalter and his family are hoping to raise $25,000 next year to bring the donation total to $100,000.

Donors can learn more or support the Hope Fund by visiting www.supportrmh.org. Details and information about The Twila and Larry Showalter Center Fund can be found at the organization’s Facebook page.

