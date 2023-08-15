Harrisonburg City Councilman DWI charge amended to improper driving

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Councilman and WHSV Account Executive Chris Jones had his DWI charge amended to improper driving on Aug. 15.

On May 2, Chris Jones was found by police asleep behind the wheel in the middle of a traffic lane in front of Harrisonburg Fire Station 1. According to the criminal complaint, Jones’ eyes were described as “glassy, unfocused and bloodshot” when he was approached. At initial contact, Jones claimed he was tired and was unaware of his location when he fell asleep.

Jones said he was coming back from Heritage Oaks and The Ridge Room in Harrisonburg. The officer said they could “immediately detect the scent of alcoholic beverages” from Jones.

Jones claimed to only have a couple of beers hours prior to the incident.

The officer asked Jones to step out of the vehicle and do field sobriety tests, many of which Jones failed.

During the HGN test, the officer reported distinct and sustained uncontrollable movements of the eyes and Jones struggled to touch his finger to the tip of a pen.

During the 9 Step Walk and Turn test, Jones continually moved out of his starting position despite being told to hold until instructions were finished. The officer said Jones struggled to stay steady while standing and stepped out of line multiple times.

During the One Leg Stand, Jones again began before being told to and lost his balance during the test.

At the time of arrest, Jones refused a breathalyzer test but submitted to the test after being arrested and taken to jail. There he blew a .04 per 210L on the EC/IR II breath test.

On Aug. 15, Jones was in court for his DWI appearance after it was continued from May 15. Jones was represented on behalf of his attorney and was not present for the hearing.

Armanda Clymer, assistant commonwealth attorney in Page County, served as the prosecutor for the case. Clymer and Jones’ attorney reached an agreement to amend the DWI charge. The charge was brought down to an improper driving, a minor traffic infraction, with a $250 fine.

In the courtroom, the prosecutor and judge were presented with evidence claiming Jones was suffering from an undisclosed medical condition at the time of the incident.

This evidence was not submitted to the clerks and WHSV could not determine what the condition was.

