Low humidity, limited rain this week

TUESDAY: Breeze picks up for the day. Decreasing clouds and warm in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity dropping during the afternoon behind the front. Feeling more comfortable after lunchtime. Partly cloudy to partly sunny by late afternoon.

A beautiful evening with temperatures into the 70s and partly cloudy. A nice night to head outside. Mostly clear to partly cloudy and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s, refreshing.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the the 60s and a good amount of sunshine early. Partly to mostly cloudy through the day, warm and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Comfortable and not humid. A beautiful evening to enjoy. Comfortable as temperatures will be in the 70s. Still partly cloudy. Refreshing overnight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day. Warm and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Turning breezy in the afternoon. Warm but not humid. A warm evening still in the 80s before sunset. Dropping into the 70s after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight with a light breeze. The breeze and few clouds will help to keep temperatures elevated overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of sunshine, warm with highs into the low to mid 80s. A beautiful day with a nice north westerly breeze, so it will be rather breezy at times but comfortable. A beautiful summer evening with temperatures slipping into the 70s after sunset. The wind will let up by mid to late evening. Clear and refreshing overnight. Overnight lows into the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A warm start to day as temperatures rise into the 60s with sunshine. Sunny and warm with highs into the low to mid 80s. Warm, not humid. A nice warm evening still in the 80s. Mostly clear and pleasant for the night. Overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and plenty of sun. Staying mainly sunny but hot with highs in the upper 80s. Hot but still not humid. A mild night with lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine starting the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very hot with little to no clouds. Highs in the low to mid 90s but not too humid. A warm night with temperatures in the 80s, and mild overnight with lows into the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.