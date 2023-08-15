Man dies in Wise County pedestrian crash; driver charged

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged after fatally striking a pedestrian August 2 in Wise County.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash that occurred around 11 p.m. on Route 58A near Front Street West.

According to police, the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet S10 was traveling east on Route 58A, ran off the right side of the road and hit a pedestrian walking on the paved shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Krista Osborne, 36, of Norton, Va., was not injured in the crash. Osborne has been charged with reckless driving.

The pedestrian, David Hupp, 51, of Norton, Va., was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died of his injuries August 12.

