Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man dies in Wise County pedestrian crash; driver charged

(MGN Online)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged after fatally striking a pedestrian August 2 in Wise County.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash that occurred around 11 p.m. on Route 58A near Front Street West.

According to police, the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet S10 was traveling east on Route 58A, ran off the right side of the road and hit a pedestrian walking on the paved shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Krista Osborne, 36, of Norton, Va., was not injured in the crash. Osborne has been charged with reckless driving.

The pedestrian, David Hupp, 51, of Norton, Va., was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died of his injuries August 12.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says

Latest News

Cross Key Ruritan Chicken Shack has participated in the Rockingham County Fair for more than...
Small businesses see big economic opportunity at Rockingham County Fair
Adrian Thomas (left) and Xavier Burton (right)
2 men plead guilty to armed robbery charges, sentenced to combined 32 years
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, limited rain this week
Jim and Rhea Amidon found out about the Maui wildfires last week when they received a...
Murrells Inlet couple says daughter lost everything to Maui wildfires
The Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center received a $19,000 donation last week.
Harrisonburg cancer fund donates $19,000 to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center