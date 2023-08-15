Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography crime

Man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography crime
Man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography crime(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Kanawha County was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for a child pornography crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Billy Eggleston, 50, of St. Albans, also must have a lifetime of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eggleston became sexually involved with an underage girl to get photographs. Investigators say he took more than 60 photos of the girl in his bedroom as she was sleeping.

Investigators say Eggleston then transferred the photos to his desktop computer and admitted to having nearly 5,000 videos and images of child pornography on that computer and a memory card.

“Through his vile actions, Mr. Eggleston has proven to be a threat to the law-abiding residents of his community,” said Special Agent in Charge Derek W. Gordon of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C. in the release. “The severity of his sentence displays the degree of danger that he presented.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, no rain this week
EndZone Preview: Pendleton County
EndZone Preview: Pendleton County
The RCBL Shockers celebrate after winning the 2023 Rockingham County Baseball League...
Shockers win 2023 RCBL Championship
Candi Royer’s legal team asks for trial venue to be moved, judge holds off on decision
The competitions are possible with current farmers helping 4-H clubs, showing that agriculture...
Rockingham County Fair’s livestock shows highlight agriculture’s value