Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Posting first-day-of-school pictures can give predators too much information

When you’re sharing that first-day picture of their new chapter, make sure you’re paying attention to what you post of your children on social media.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting a new school year can be exciting for students and parents.

And parents may want to share their kids’ latest milestones with the world, but police say, when you’re sharing that first-day picture of their new chapter, make sure you’re paying attention to what you post of your children on social media.

“Predators are also excited about going back to school, and they’re sitting in the corners waiting for information,” said social media expert for Kollege and Kareer 4 Youth Marcy Thornhill.

That information could be discovered in ways you would not expect.

Henrico Police and social media experts said if your child is holding a sign in their back-to-school picture, do not put the child’s school name, grade or teacher on the sign.

Even the most minor details could give away too much information. Thornhill suggests not posting pictures with your child’s school colors, either. Also, look at the entire picture before you post because Thornhill said that’s precisely what predators do.

“Maybe a name tag hanging off of their backpack, they’ll zoom in on that,” Thornhill said.

Henrico police said it’s essential for any photo backgrounds to be generic.

“Really, make sure you find a nondescript background. That could be some trees right behind us right now, anything that’s not going to share where you might live or where you might work,” said HCPD spokesperson Karina Bolster.

Even if your social media is private and you only allow friends to look at your posts, there are loopholes.

“People do backdoors, so if it’s a friend of a friend and you post and tag, so again, just looking at those settings,” said Thornhill.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, no rain this week
EndZone Preview: Pendleton County
EndZone Preview: Pendleton County
The RCBL Shockers celebrate after winning the 2023 Rockingham County Baseball League...
Shockers win 2023 RCBL Championship
Candi Royer’s legal team asks for trial venue to be moved, judge holds off on decision
The competitions are possible with current farmers helping 4-H clubs, showing that agriculture...
Rockingham County Fair’s livestock shows highlight agriculture’s value