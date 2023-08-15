Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Several dogs die after boarding facility floods, about 20 rescued

Several dogs died during flooding at a dog daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Source: WJLA/JOE BISHOP-HENCHMAN/JACOB HENSLEY/CNN)
By WUSA staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WUSA) - A tragedy happened at a dog daycare in the District of Columbia.

It flooded Monday afternoon after a strong storm passed through.

Several dogs died when the water quickly rose in the building.

Employees had to swim out to save themselves, but they were able to rescue about 20 dogs with the help of first responders.

This isn’t the first time the daycare has flooded. A year ago, they were able to get all 50 dogs at the facility to safety during a storm.

A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility...
A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility in Washington, D.C.(Source: WUSA/CNN)

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Texas is suing Shell for a fire at the company’s Deer Park petrochemical plant in May 2023.
Texas sues Shell over May fire at Houston-area petrochemical plant
FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of...
For first time ever, cable and broadcast are less than half of all TV viewing
Several dogs died during flooding at a dog daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Source:...
Questions raised after several dogs die in flooded boarding facility