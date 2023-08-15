Small businesses see big economic opportunity at Rockingham County Fair

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair kicked off on August 14. While the Fair is a time for people from all over the Valley to enjoy the rollercoasters, petting zoo, and funnel cakes, it’s also a big economic opportunity for small businesses.

Josh Gooden, Rockingham County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, said local businesses tend to see an influx when the fair is in town. Most notably, the civic organizations.

“The Rockingham County Fair is the largest event that takes place in the county, in the city as well as the largest agricultural fair in the state. So definitely a huge economic impact on the community.” Gooden said.

Greg Trobaugh with Cross Key Ruritan Chicken Shack said they have sold their crunchy flavorful fried chicken at the fair for more than fifty years. He says there’s always tremendous uptick for his business during the county fair.

“Our club here—we cleared a little over 35-thousand dollars.” Trobaugh said.

Just last year, Trobaugh said the company grossed over one hundred thousand dollars in just six days. He also said there is so much demand for their juicy deep-fried chicken that the kitchen staff requires a ten-man team and at night at least 30 people to get their orders out.

