Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Small businesses see big economic opportunity at Rockingham County Fair

Cross Key Ruritan Chicken Shack has participated in the Rockingham County Fair for more than...
Cross Key Ruritan Chicken Shack has participated in the Rockingham County Fair for more than fifty years.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair kicked off on August 14. While the Fair is a time for people from all over the Valley to enjoy the rollercoasters, petting zoo, and funnel cakes, it’s also a big economic opportunity for small businesses.

Josh Gooden, Rockingham County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, said local businesses tend to see an influx when the fair is in town. Most notably, the civic organizations.

“The Rockingham County Fair is the largest event that takes place in the county, in the city as well as the largest agricultural fair in the state. So definitely a huge economic impact on the community.” Gooden said.

Greg Trobaugh with Cross Key Ruritan Chicken Shack said they have sold their crunchy flavorful fried chicken at the fair for more than fifty years. He says there’s always tremendous uptick for his business during the county fair.

“Our club here—we cleared a little over 35-thousand dollars.” Trobaugh said.

Just last year, Trobaugh said the company grossed over one hundred thousand dollars in just six days. He also said there is so much demand for their juicy deep-fried chicken that the kitchen staff requires a ten-man team and at night at least 30 people to get their orders out.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says

Latest News

Adrian Thomas (left) and Xavier Burton (right)
2 men plead guilty to armed robbery charges, sentenced to combined 32 years
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, limited rain this week
Jim and Rhea Amidon found out about the Maui wildfires last week when they received a...
Murrells Inlet couple says daughter lost everything to Maui wildfires
The Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center received a $19,000 donation last week.
Harrisonburg cancer fund donates $19,000 to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center