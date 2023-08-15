Update on Augusta County Courthouse facility project

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Courthouse project is still on schedule. Augusta County will be leaving its current facility in Staunton and moving to a new location in Verona.

Assistant County Administrator for Augusta County, Candy Hensley, said the construction drawings are 95% complete, and said there are requirements they need to keep in mind when designing the courthouse.

“You got the standard building code requirements, the ordinance requirements and so forth. You also have security which is a very important aspect of the plans. You have inmates that you will be holding so, there will be building security for them but you also have building security for staff and the public,” said Hensley.

Hensley said the new court facility will be near the government center in Verona.

”It is going to be at the end of Dick Huff Lane. Dick Huff Lane is extends off route 11, passed the main government center the road will be extended to the east and it will be adjacent to the Middle River Regional Jail,” said Hensley.

She said it is an accessible location because of its closeness to the interstate.

”It’s adjacent to Middle River Regional Jail, so we will have a connector road for ease of bringing inmates to and from middle river regional jail,” said Hensley.

Hensley said all three courts will be in the same building.

“We remain within budget, we remain on schedule,” said Hensley.

Hensley said they are scheduled to go to bid in November and begin construction in March 2024.

