Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Video shows deputies saving man’s life after he pulls gun on them

Zachary Chetwood was sentenced to nine to 11 years in prison in connection with the May of 2022...
Zachary Chetwood was sentenced to nine to 11 years in prison in connection with the May of 2022 incident on Main Street, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - “Heroes” is what the Franklin County prosecutor is calling the deputies who saved the life of a man that was seen on video pointing a gun at them.

Zachary Chetwood was sentenced to nine to 11 years in prison in connection with the May of 2022 incident on Main Street, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp.

It has been a little more than a year now, but recently released dash camera video shows what happened that night in Cedar Grove.

Chetwood called 911 threatening suicide, prompting law enforcement to respond, authorities say.

While still on the phone with 911 operators, deputies arrived. The video shows Chetwood pulling a gun out and refusing the demands to drop the weapon.

Law enforcement waited nine seconds before firing and hitting Chetwood in the abdomen and leg, according to video and court documents.

Audio from the video even picks up Chetwood telling law enforcement to “let me die.”

“We didn’t have evidence that he fired first, the suspect,” explains Prosecutor Huerkamp. “The evidence is that he was hit, went to the ground, and fired his weapon.”

Law enforcement is seen in the video running over to a nearby home to check on a family because several bullets hit the house.

Members of that family say Chetwood is a veteran and they are very close with him. They also say he would never put anyone in harm’s way.

After Chetwood was shot, deputies provide first-aid as they await for the ambulance.

The deputies are heard encouraging Chetwood to stay alive.

Deputy: “You’ll be alright.”

Deputy: “You’re going to stay with us, man.”

Chetwood: “I just want to die.”

Deputy: “Keep talking to us, man.”

Chetwood pleaded guilty in May.

Prosecutor Huerkamp says Chetwood created a very dangerous situation.

“These officers are heroes,” Huerkamp said. “They’re heroes. They wasted no time to go over and save his life.”

Chetwood is at the Franklin County Security Center awaiting to be transferred to the Indiana Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says

Latest News

Cross Key Ruritan Chicken Shack has participated in the Rockingham County Fair for more than...
Small businesses see big economic opportunity at Rockingham County Fair
Adrian Thomas (left) and Xavier Burton (right)
2 men plead guilty to armed robbery charges, sentenced to combined 32 years
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, limited rain this week
Jim and Rhea Amidon found out about the Maui wildfires last week when they received a...
Murrells Inlet couple says daughter lost everything to Maui wildfires
The Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center received a $19,000 donation last week.
Harrisonburg cancer fund donates $19,000 to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center