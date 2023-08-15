Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

VIDEO: Suspects throw items out car windows during police pursuit

Dash camera footage of pursuit shows suspects throwing items out windows
Dash camera footage of pursuit shows suspects throwing items out windows
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people have been indicted after dashcam video shows them throwing items out of their car at officers who were chasing them in a police pursuit.

Eric Hill and Angela Dotson were the two people allegedly behind the wheel of that vehicle, according to the Springboro Police Department.

Officers have yet to release a detailed report on the pursuit, but part of that may be due to just how much stuff had to be collected after it was tossed on highways and rural roads.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has more on the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, no rain this week
EndZone Preview: Pendleton County
EndZone Preview: Pendleton County
The RCBL Shockers celebrate after winning the 2023 Rockingham County Baseball League...
Shockers win 2023 RCBL Championship
Candi Royer’s legal team asks for trial venue to be moved, judge holds off on decision
The competitions are possible with current farmers helping 4-H clubs, showing that agriculture...
Rockingham County Fair’s livestock shows highlight agriculture’s value