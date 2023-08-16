Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta County K9 officer retiring early after outpouring of community support

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is allowing K9 Officer Rico to spend the rest of his life with the person he knows best.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crime-fighting dog is em-bark-ing on an early retirement.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is allowing K9 Officer Rico to spend the rest of his life with the person he knows best.

When Rico’s former handler left the sheriff’s office, the original plan was to transfer the K9 to a new handler, but the Augusta County community raised more than $19,000 to cover the costs of training a new K9 and for Rico to retire.

The Virginia Police K9 Association will pay for all of Rico’s food, medical expenses, and end-of-life cots.

“Most every handler you talked to adopts their dogs, they just don’t let them go for adoption. So they keep their dogs and, and they are telling me that they’re responsible for the food and their medical expenses and things like that. So I thought there’s gotta be a way that we can help you out,” Virginia Police K9 Association President Mike Kerr said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will officially retire Rico to his former handler on Friday, August 18.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
Candi Royer’s legal team asks for trial venue to be moved, judge holds off on decision
Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, virtually no rain this week
The former Foundry building is being transformed into studio one-bedroom and two-bedroom...
Foundry building in downtown Harrisonburg being renovated into 21 apartments
Foundry building in downtown Harrisonburg being renovated into 21 apartments
Whether it’s funnel cakes or hamburgers and fries, they can all be found at the Rockingham...
Food is a staple and major fundraiser at the Rockingham County Fair
Food is a staple and major fundraiser at Rockingham County Fair