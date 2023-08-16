Cream of the Crop
Candi Royer’s legal team asks for trial venue to be moved, judge holds off on decision

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Candi Royer, a woman accused of killing an Augusta County child, Khaleesi Cuthriell, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

During Tuesday’s pre-trial motion hearing, Royer’s legal team asked to move the trial out of Augusta County.

Ultimately the judge ruled this motion as advisement, meaning he isn’t ready to make a decision on it yet.

Royer’s lawyer gave many reasons for wanting to move venues.

She argued they would rather move it now as opposed to waiting until Oct when the trial is set for, to see if they can find an impartial jury.

She said the many private Facebook groups circulating around the case can be filled with potential jurors. but since they are private it is difficult for the defense to weed them out.

Royer’s team also argued as her co-defendant, Travis Brown’s case approaches, more attention will be on Royer as his case gets underway.

The Commonwealth asked to deny the motion as they believe there are more than 50,000 people in Augusta County who can be potential jurors.

They also made note of Field’s case out of Charlottesville, where a man plowed into a crowd of protestors -- which gained national traction, but Fields’ motion to change venues was denied.

The judge said he has confidence in the court to find an impartial jury.

He said he wants to wait and see how Brown’s case goes.

He differed his decision until after that time.

