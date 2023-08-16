Cream of the Crop
EndZone Preview: Moorefield
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We looked at the Moorefield Yellow Jackets ahead of the West Virginia fall football season.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a season that saw them go 3-7 overall, including four shutouts against region and non-region opponents. Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello says the team is heading into the fall with a tangible bond, one that he has not seen in the past.

“They enjoy being around one another, they have one another’s backs. It’s a more collective feeling now.”

Altobello emphasized the importance of mental preparation, especially in the weeks leading up to the Yellow Jackets’ season opener.

“It’s not always physical prep, the mental aspect plays a huge role,” said Altobello. “During practice in June, we had the best attended three weeks since I have been here.”

Resume

  • 2022 Record: 3-7 (Missed Potomac Valley Playoffs)
  • Head Coach: Matt Altobello (6th season)

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/25: vs. Frankfort
  • 9/1: at Pocahontas County
  • 9/8: at Southern
  • 9/15: vs. Strasburg
  • 9/29: at Petersburg
  • 10/6: vs. Tucker County
  • 10/13: at East Hardy
  • 10/20: vs. Keyser (Neutral Site)
  • 10/27: vs. Pendleton County
  • 11/3: vs. Greenbrier West

