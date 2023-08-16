EndZone Preview: Pendleton County

(WHSV) - We checked in with the Pendleton County Wildcats ahead of the fall football season in West Virginia.

The Wildcats are coming off a year that saw the squad go 4-6 overall, missing post season play. This year, Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith is entering his seventh season at the helm of the program. Smith will be leading a team with a large group of juniors, along with a few experienced seniors.

“We’re a close-knit group and the players are friends. They care for one another,” said Smith. “I don’t think they care who scores as long as we’re scoring points. The weight room has been key in building team chemistry.”

According to Pendleton County senior running back/linebacker Dillon Smith, the Wildcats have a long history together on the field.

“We have been playing together for six years, since middle school and Pee Wee,” said Smith. “We all know one another well and play together well.”

Pendleton County junior quarterback/linebacker James Vincell shared his excitement to help guide younger players this fall.

“I will be taking more of a leadership position this year,” said Vincell. “Football has taught me to be tough and battle through tough situations.”

Resume

2022 Record: 4-6 overall

Head Coach: Zac Smith (7th season)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Dillon Smith, QB/LB James Vincell

2023 Fall Schedule

8/18: vs. Keyser

8/25: at Greenbrier West

9/1: vs. East Hardy

9/8: vs. Petersburg (Neutral Site)

9/15: vs. Richwood

9/22: vs. Southern

9/29: at Tucker County

10/6: vs. Tygarts Valley (Neutral Site)

10/13: vs. Pocahontas County (Neutral Site)

10/20: at Moorefield

11/3: at Cameron

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.