Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

EndZone Preview: Pendleton County

EndZone Preview: Pendleton County
EndZone Preview: Pendleton County(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - We checked in with the Pendleton County Wildcats ahead of the fall football season in West Virginia.

The Wildcats are coming off a year that saw the squad go 4-6 overall, missing post season play. This year, Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith is entering his seventh season at the helm of the program. Smith will be leading a team with a large group of juniors, along with a few experienced seniors.

“We’re a close-knit group and the players are friends. They care for one another,” said Smith. “I don’t think they care who scores as long as we’re scoring points. The weight room has been key in building team chemistry.”

According to Pendleton County senior running back/linebacker Dillon Smith, the Wildcats have a long history together on the field.

“We have been playing together for six years, since middle school and Pee Wee,” said Smith. “We all know one another well and play together well.”

Pendleton County junior quarterback/linebacker James Vincell shared his excitement to help guide younger players this fall.

“I will be taking more of a leadership position this year,” said Vincell. “Football has taught me to be tough and battle through tough situations.”

Resume

  • 2022 Record: 4-6 overall
  • Head Coach: Zac Smith (7th season)
  • Players to Watch: RB/LB Dillon Smith, QB/LB James Vincell

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/18: vs. Keyser
  • 8/25: at Greenbrier West
  • 9/1: vs. East Hardy
  • 9/8: vs. Petersburg (Neutral Site)
  • 9/15: vs. Richwood
  • 9/22: vs. Southern
  • 9/29: at Tucker County
  • 10/6: vs. Tygarts Valley (Neutral Site)
  • 10/13: vs. Pocahontas County (Neutral Site)
  • 10/20: at Moorefield
  • 11/3: at Cameron

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions

Latest News

FILE - James Madison head volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher.
JMU volleyball preseason favorite to win Sun Belt East Division
James Madison offensive lineman Tanner Morris at practice on Aug. 15, 2023.
‘We’re very confident right now.’ JMU offensive line a cohesive unit
Bridgewater pitcher Chris Huffman facing the Shockers on Aug. 14, 2023.
Bridgewater forces Game 6, defeats Shockers 5-0
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti during the Dukes' scrimmage on Aug. 12, 2023.
Cignetti balancing getting Dukes ready for season, keeping roster healthy