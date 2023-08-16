Cream of the Crop
Expect more traffic with the return of college students

James Madison students walking to class.
James Madison students walking to class.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU students will be returning to campus this weekend and gearing up for the fall semester. With the return of students, you may notice a change in traffic around the area.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said there will be a noticeable influx of traffic on the roads. He says to manage this newfound traffic, you will notice more patrols on the road.

“We’ll have extra patrols out– heavy on the weekends. Especially for the first couple of weekends– while things kind of get settled in and hopefully kind of to a good routine solid safe type of bases.” Hutcheson said.

He says you will notice a heavier police presence for at least the first couple of weeks to allow everyone to get reacclimated to the students being back in town.

Some of the expected traffic violations reported are failure to obey traffic signs and following too close to another vehicle. According to Sheriff Hutcheson, this has been the leading cause of fender-bender accidents.

In addition, drivers must also remember to take precautions for students commuting to class on foot.

“You get used to maybe there not being that many folks- or if any pedestrians at some of those crosswalks around the university. Well, then all of a sudden there’s several crosswalks that are really busy when they come back.” Hutcheson said.

To ensure a safe commute, Sheriff Hutcheson says you should plan out extra time to get to your destination, remember the rules of the roads, and always be patient.

