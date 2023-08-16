JMU volleyball preseason favorite to win Sun Belt East Division
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team was tabbed the preseason favorite in the Sun Belt East Division.
The Dukes are coming off a season to remember that saw them capture the Sun Belt regular season title and the Sun Belt Conference Tournament crown on its way to an NCAA Tournament appearance.
JMU received 13 out of 14 first place votes.
In addition, JMU outside hitter Miette Veldman was named the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Middle blocker Sophie Davis was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Setter Caroline Dozier was also named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.
The Dukes open the regular season Aug. 25 against High Point.
