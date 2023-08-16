JMU volleyball preseason favorite to win Sun Belt East Division

(WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team was tabbed the preseason favorite in the Sun Belt East Division.

The Dukes are coming off a season to remember that saw them capture the Sun Belt regular season title and the Sun Belt Conference Tournament crown on its way to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

JMU received 13 out of 14 first place votes.

In addition, JMU outside hitter Miette Veldman was named the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Middle blocker Sophie Davis was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Setter Caroline Dozier was also named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.

The Dukes open the regular season Aug. 25 against High Point.

𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗠𝗔𝗡.@MietteVeldman of @JMUVolleyball ranked in the top-five in the Sun Belt last season in both kills per set (4.07) and points per set (4.58).



She is the #SunBeltVB Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. ☀️ 🏐



📝 » https://t.co/j85OgsHAOQ pic.twitter.com/kCbq1xxCM2 — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) August 15, 2023

𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘.@Sophied8765 of @JMUVolleyball led the Sun Belt in both hitting percentage (.407) and blocks per set (1.38) last season.



She is the #SunBeltVB Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. ☀️ 🏐



📝» https://t.co/j85OgsHAOQ pic.twitter.com/33H4licBML — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) August 15, 2023

