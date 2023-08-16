Local couple celebrates 50 years of marriage after husband is diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “She’s been there with me for everything. And as my wife always said, to be married this long takes work. You have the bad, you have the good. And you have the good and you have the bad and you have the good. And we’ve had it all,” said Richard Waddell.

For Richard and Karen, the ups and downs started with a date to the drive in movies.

“I worked at Fairmont General Hospital back in the 70′s and her sister worked there at the time. And she said ‘Richard, are you dating anybody?’ and I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Well, do you know my sister?’ And I said ‘Yes, I know your sister.’ She said ‘Well, she was asking about you,’ and I said ‘Oh, well that’s nice.” So I went over to her and I just asked her ‘Would you like to go out?’ and she said ‘Sure,’ So we went out. And I went to the house to pick her up. We had these cars with bench seats and she scooted right over. Now I didn’t know what to do. No girl had ever done that before,” Richard said.

“He loves to tell that story. That’s the truth and that’s as far as we go. And the rest is history,” said Karen Waddell, Richard’s wife.

History so vivid, the two can even recall the moment they fell in love.

“Probably from the time I met him.”

“When I found that out was when I picked her up and she handed me a ring and I still have that ring to this day it’s right here and I’ve had that ring ever since. It’s never come off my hand.”

Richard and Karen married in 1973.

50 years later, the couple boasts three children and five grandchildren.

Some of which gathered at Sayboy’s in Fairmont to celebrate the two on their golden anniversary.

“God has really blessed us, so we couldn’t ask for anything more,” Karen said.

But, this anniversary takes on a different meaning.

“We’ve had a difficult year this year,” said Karen.

Richard was diagnosed with lung cancer in May.

“We’ve cried, we’ve yelled.”

“We’ve got mad.”

“We got mad. Not necessarily at each other, but it’s difficult.”

Determined to make a “high” out of a “low”, Richard and a few friends set out to make what could be their last anniversary really special, with one friend even getting the couple a limo.

“So, we’ve been going through this since April. And then all of a sudden, she told me ‘I’m getting you a limo and I said, ‘You didn’t have to do that,’ and of course I broke down. She deserves to know how I feel about her. I tell her all the time,” Richard said.

“I just couldn’t believe they did this to me.”

A limo, a waterfall cake, and surrounded by the ones who mean the most.

And in hardship, the Waddell’s choose love.

“You can’t have a negative attitude; you can’t have a bitter attitude. If there’s bitterness in your life, you have nothing. You can’t have that. And you have to work at it. You have to work at the marriage, you know?”

“Well, it’s easy just to throw things away and start over. But a true marriage, you try to make things work.”

And through their faith and bond, the Waddell’s are making the most of their highs and lows.

“God’s going to take care of whatever is going on in his life and my life. It’s been a tough few months, really tough, but it’s going to be okay.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.