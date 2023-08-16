Low humidity, no rain this week

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures into the 60s and sunshine early. Partly to mostly cloudy through the day, warm and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Comfortable and not humid, light wind.

A beautiful evening to enjoy. Comfortable as temperatures slip into the 70s. Still partly cloudy. Refreshing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Some areas of patchy haze overnight.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds for the morning and then decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Warm and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s. Turning breezy for the day. Warm but not humid. A warm evening still in the 80s before sunset and staying breezy. Dropping into the 70s after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight with a light breeze. The breeze and few clouds will help to keep temperatures elevated overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Then mostly sunny, warm with highs into the low to mid 80s. A beautiful day with a nice north westerly breeze, so it will be rather breezy at times but comfortable. A beautiful summer evening with temperatures slipping into the 70s after sunset. The wind will let up by mid to late evening. Clear and refreshing overnight. Overnight lows into the low to mid 50s. Some of our low spots at the base of any terrain will likely drop to around 50 overnight.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp start to day as temperatures start in the 50s with sunshine. Sunny and warming nicely for the day with highs into the low to mid 80s. Warm, not humid. A nice, warm evening still in the 80s. Clear and pleasant for the night. Overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and plenty of sun. Staying sunny but hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Hot but still not humid. A mild night with lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine starting the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very hot with the sunshine. Increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s but not humid. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy and much more mild overnight with lows into the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures starting out into the 60s. Very hot with sunshine. Highs into the low to mid 90s. A bit more humid. Clouds and sun during the evening. Partly cloudy overnight with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.