Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man charged with allegedly trying to kill his mother

Man charged with attempted murder
Man charged with attempted murder(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Calhoun County man is in jail after investigators believe he tried to poison his mother and set her house on fire.

West Virginia State Police charged Jody Satterfield, 50, of Millstone, W. Va., with attempted murder and attempted arson on August 15.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Calhoun County Magistrate Court, Satterfield’s mother told investigators she believed her son had poisoned her after she felt sick from drinking coffee. The mother also told troopers that she smelled a strong odor of natural gas and found a lit candle in the home.

As part of the investigation, troopers spoke with natural gas well tender who confirmed a distinct increase in gas consumption compared to the same time in past years.

Satterfield is in the Central Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Harrisonburg City Councilman and WHSV account executive Chris Jones had his DWI charge amended...
Harrisonburg City Councilman DWI charge amended to improper driving
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
(FILE)
Sinkhole repairs close all I-64 westbound lanes near Lexington
These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.
WVU students speak out about proposed cutbacks
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former WVU Coach Huggins enters program following DUI arrest
Air3 runs over to check out renovations to EMU's track and field complex
Air3 runs over to check out renovations to EMU's track and field complex