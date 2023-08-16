Man charged with allegedly trying to kill his mother

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Calhoun County man is in jail after investigators believe he tried to poison his mother and set her house on fire.

West Virginia State Police charged Jody Satterfield, 50, of Millstone, W. Va., with attempted murder and attempted arson on August 15.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Calhoun County Magistrate Court, Satterfield’s mother told investigators she believed her son had poisoned her after she felt sick from drinking coffee. The mother also told troopers that she smelled a strong odor of natural gas and found a lit candle in the home.

As part of the investigation, troopers spoke with natural gas well tender who confirmed a distinct increase in gas consumption compared to the same time in past years.

Satterfield is in the Central Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond.

