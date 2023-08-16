New brewery may be coming to Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new brewery might be on its way to Staunton in the old Coca-Cola plant on the corner of North Augusta and Churchville Avenue.

Frank Strassler, Executive Director of the Historic Staunton Foundation, said it is not uncommon for businesses to open in historic buildings while keeping the character of the building.

“That’s the key with the building is you identify what is historic and what needs really needs to be retained to retain that character and then you plan your business plan and your operations around that,” said Strassler.

Strassler said a developer has applied to have the old Coca-Cola plant listed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as the state register.

“They hope to utilize what is called historic tax credits to rehab the building. and so a partnership with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources they will develop a plan to rehab this building then move forward with their business,” said Strassler.

He said the Coca-Cola mosaic in the front of the facility is in good condition.

“The goal there would be to identify what you have in materials and then to repair those materials in a term what is called in kind as in using the same materials to make the repair so they are compatible,” said Strassler.

Strassler said there are certain factors that will be looked at to determine if the building will be considered for the historic register. He said one requirement is the building need to be 50 years old or older.

“They are going to be looking at its architectural significance, and as well as its historical significance because of its life the buildings background is being associated with the Coca-Cola manufacturing and the Coca-Cola bottling. That is a major national corporation that has been around since the 19th century,” said Strassler.

Strassler said the City of Staunton is no stranger to putting businesses in historic buildings.

“There has been over 100 million dollars worth of historic tax credit projects developed in those 7 historic districts of Staunton since the 1990s,” said Strassler.

