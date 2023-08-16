Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Nick Offerman coming to Richmond this October

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman(WVLT)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Parks and Recreation” star and comedian Nick Offerman is coming to Richmond this October.

Offreman’s tour, NICK OFFERMAN: LIVE!, is making a stop at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27.

Offerman is an actor, author, humorist and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks & Recreation,” Karl Weathers in the FX series “Fargo” and Uncle Milty in “Pam and Tommy” on FX/Hulu. 

He narrates for the audiobook of Wendell Berry’s latest, “The Need to Be Whole,” and voices Beef Tobin in the FOX animated series “The Great North.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix or in person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro

Latest News

Homes For The Holidays