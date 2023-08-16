Shockers win 2023 RCBL Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, the Shockers won the 2023 RCBL Championship with a 10-2 win over the Bridgewater Reds.

The Shockers won the overall series 4-2, capturing their second league title in the past three seasons.

“This is one heck of a feeling,” said Shockers infielder Luke Keister. “I’m so thankful to win a championship with my boys, these are guys I’ve known for years.”

Shockers catcher Dawson Russell played with Keister at Spotswood High School. Now, they are rising sophomores at Shenandoah University.

“We felt the urgency to come out and win tonight,” said Russell. “We had our guy on the mound and we had to put hits together. It’s a good feeling.”

The Shocker on the mound was Matt House, a rising senior at Shenandoah University with Keister and Russell.

“It’s a brotherhood,” said House. “Every time we showed up to the field, everyone was in a good mood so it was very nice.”

This was the final season for the RCBL Shockers, who will relocate and likely change their name next season.

