VDOT: Move over for amber lights to save lives

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The revamps to the VA “Move Over Law” help assure the safety and well-being of contractors, VDOT employees and civilians on the side of the road VDOT said.

In July, the Virginia “Move Over Law” received changes, giving all vehicles stationary on the side of the road with amber lights or flares showing, the same rules as police cruisers.

Faron Ocheltree, incident management coordinator with VDOT Staunton District, said the rule changes give assurance to members of the community, as well as contracted employees.

“Every person in that work zone has somebody they want to go home to,” Ocheltree said. “Whether it’s a loved one or even a dog or a cat they go home to. Everyone wants to home the same way they got to work that day, and safety awareness in those work zones will help that out.”

Ocheltree said the incident warning signs on the highway should help drivers be aware about possible vehicles that are stationary on the road. He said the best thing to do is slow down and stay focused on the road and your surroundings.

Ocheltree said the law changes help people suffering from mechanical or health problems on the side of the road. He said people often do not pay attention as much a they should when exiting their vehicle on the shoulder of a highway.

“It’ll provide a safer work zone and even a safer area for those people on the side of the road,” Ocheltree said. “At some point that door is going to have to open for them to get out. In the past there hasn’t been a whole lot of attention for the single vehicle pulled over to the side.”

