Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

VDOT: Move over for amber lights to save lives

The revamps to the VA “Move Over Law” help assure the safety and well-being of contractors,...
The revamps to the VA “Move Over Law” help assure the safety and well-being of contractors, VDOT employees and civilians on the side of the road VDOT said.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The revamps to the VA “Move Over Law” help assure the safety and well-being of contractors, VDOT employees and civilians on the side of the road VDOT said.

In July, the Virginia “Move Over Law” received changes, giving all vehicles stationary on the side of the road with amber lights or flares showing, the same rules as police cruisers.

Faron Ocheltree, incident management coordinator with VDOT Staunton District, said the rule changes give assurance to members of the community, as well as contracted employees.

“Every person in that work zone has somebody they want to go home to,” Ocheltree said. “Whether it’s a loved one or even a dog or a cat they go home to. Everyone wants to home the same way they got to work that day, and safety awareness in those work zones will help that out.”

Ocheltree said the incident warning signs on the highway should help drivers be aware about possible vehicles that are stationary on the road. He said the best thing to do is slow down and stay focused on the road and your surroundings.

Ocheltree said the law changes help people suffering from mechanical or health problems on the side of the road. He said people often do not pay attention as much a they should when exiting their vehicle on the shoulder of a highway.

“It’ll provide a safer work zone and even a safer area for those people on the side of the road,” Ocheltree said. “At some point that door is going to have to open for them to get out. In the past there hasn’t been a whole lot of attention for the single vehicle pulled over to the side.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Harrisonburg City Councilman and WHSV account executive Chris Jones had his DWI charge amended...
Harrisonburg City Councilman DWI charge amended to improper driving
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
The unnamed giraffe calf was born on Aug. 2, 2023.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of first giraffe calf in 4 years
(FILE)
Sinkhole repairs close all I-64 westbound lanes near Lexington