‘We got a hungry team.’ Bridgewater has sights set on an ODAC Championship

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles have high expectations entering the 2023 season.

The Eagles are coming off a 9-2 season that saw them finish in second place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

One of the reasons for their success was a defense that only surrendered 19 points per game. It’s a group that’s expected to be stellar again. All 11 starters from a season ago return.

“Everyone’s getting better. Lots of young guys getting after it,” says linebacker Aaron Nice. “It’s been awesome. We got a great defense again. Hopefully we can do something special with it.”

Nice, a Stuarts Draft native, is a player who emerged in 2022. He recorded 10.5 sacks.

The Bridgewater offense was productive too, led by a quarterback tandem of Malcolm Anderson and Jaylen Wood. Both players return in 2023.

“The intensity has been great. We’re making each other better,” says Anderson when describing the early days of camp. “We’re playing one of the top defenses in the ODAC every single day up front. They’re getting us prepared. We’re getting them prepared too.”

Bridgewater looks to get over the hump in 2023 and capture its first ODAC Championship since 2019.

“We’ve done it recently. There’s a bunch of guys on our team that were part of that ‘19 team. They’re dwindling,” says head coach Scott Lemn. “We got a hungry team most importantly. At the end of the day, we can’t just try to get ourselves motivated everyday. We’ve got to be disciplined about the things everyday between how we rest and how we recover and how hard we practice against one another is really important.”

Bridgewater opens the season at home Sept. 2 against Susquehanna. The take on reigning conference champs Randolph-Macon Sept. 30.

“We’ll find out what we have on September 2nd against Susquehanna,” says Lemn. “As we get into league play as October rolls around, we’ll hopefully have a firm foundation on who we want to be and who we are and be ready to attack the ODAC.”

