‘We’re very confident right now.’ JMU offensive line a cohesive unit

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is more than halfway through fall camp.

When Curt Cignetti last spoke with the media after the Dukes scrimmage on Saturday, he mentioned seeing a lot of progress during camp and really good competition.

While there’s some questions that still need answers at certain positions, the one certainty is the offensive line where all five starters from last season return.

WHSV caught up center Tanner Morris and left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt after practice on Tuesday. Morris and Wyatt said because there’s already continuity on the offensive line, they believe the group is ahead of schedule this camp compared to other years.

“Just going in with the calls, we all understand the offense better,” said Morris. “Having a full season under our belt together with this group and getting to come back out here together has really helped us progress further from where we were last year.”

“It’s big time,” said Wyatt. “You got a group that’s been together for four years, you get confidence. When you get confidence, you play better. I think that’s the biggest thing for our group is that we’re very confident right now.”

You can check out the full interviews with Morris and Wyatt below.

James Madison left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt talks about fall camp and the chemistry on the offensive line following practice on Aug. 15, 2023.

James Madison offensive lineman Tanner Morris talks fall camp and the chemistry on the offensive line after practice on Aug. 15, 2023.

