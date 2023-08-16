Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

WVU students speak out about proposed cutbacks

These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.
These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at West Virginia University are speaking out against the proposed cutbacks announced by University leaders last week.

32 programs and 169 staff positions are being cut.

A change.org petition called “WVU Students - Oppose Gee’s unfair changes and hold him accountable for failures” was started on Friday, Aug. 11, by WVU student Miles Case.

The petition’s aim is “to show support for WVU students and faculty, raise awareness of these issues and those responsible, and demand action.”

The petition also states “it is critical that we as concerned students of WVU have our voices heard before its effects get even worse.”

At the time of publication, the petition has 1,430 signatures.

Case told 5 News that he is worried for the future of his major and his classmates.

“I’ve seen some comments on the petition that are like ‘my major is getting discontinued’, so I think a lot of people are just frustrated.. I mean, angry,” said Case. “I know I am just confused, scared even because a lot of people, they don’t know when they’re going to graduate. They’re going to have to transfer, so it just kind of feels like a big let down, really.”

The petition is not the only action students are taking. A walkout is being planned for Aug. 21 to oppose the cuts and show support for faculty who are at risk of losing their jobs.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Harrisonburg City Councilman and WHSV account executive Chris Jones had his DWI charge amended...
Harrisonburg City Councilman DWI charge amended to improper driving
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
(FILE)
Sinkhole repairs close all I-64 westbound lanes near Lexington
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former WVU Coach Huggins enters program following DUI arrest
Air3 runs over to check out renovations to EMU's track and field complex
Air3 runs over to check out renovations to EMU's track and field complex