911 calls released from Isle of Palms ‘senior skip day’ shooting

By Michal Higdon
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The 911 calls from the Isle of Palms shooting on a “senior skip day” back in April were released on Thursday by Charleston County Dispatch.

Back on April 7, around 5:30 p.m., Isle of Palms Police were making an arrest for a physical disturbance that had occurred on the beach under the private pier. As they were separating the people involved, they heard rapid gunfire.

The shooting injured four teenage boys and a 28-year-old woman.

In the 911 calls, you can hear the chaos that ensues. There are many calls where you can hear people fleeing the beach and calling to report the gunshots. It seems like more fights broke out in a parking lot near the initial incident as people were trying to leave and people were huddling in their cars. There was also chaos on the connector as hundreds tried to leave the island.

Police arrested 18-year-old Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton Friday on five counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said that while Singleton is the fifth person arrested, he is the person who fired the shots.

