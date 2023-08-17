The Bussells Brew: Redbeard Brewing Company

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - About 15 years ago, Jonathan Wright began home brewing and discovered that he had a knack for it, so when he and his family decided to move back to Staunton 12 years ago, he wanted to make a career out of it. Although Jonathan was fully on board with the change, he quickly learned that it would be a bigger investment than he had anticipated.

“At first I thought I was going to save money, and then it turned out that it was very expensive, because you have to buy a bunch of crap, and every so often it went wrong,” said Wright, “to begin with I was broke and was trying to save a couple of bucks and then I ultimately realized that if that was actually going to be the endgame I had to make a lot more than five gallons at a time.”

Amanda Clark, who manages the brewery, started working at Redbeard shortly after they opened when she moved back home from Los Angeles and says she loves how the job lets her get involved with the community.

“I think he makes some of the best beer in the area, and so I fell in love with it,” said Clark, “I love that it’s family run and owned operated business, and I love that it is in downtown Staunton.”

When asked where the name Redbeard came from, it turned out to be more personal than anticipated.

“When I actually got out into the sun a lot more my own beard was bleached red from sun,” said Wright, “I’ve had other companies named Redbeard for almost twenty years. I do have a redheaded son, so if he ever decides to take up the mantle there will be an actual ginger running things.”

Wright believes that while brewing has changed over time, what hasn’t changed is local breweries helping bring communities together, especially in the Shenandoah Valley.

And while we celebrate Virginia Craft Beer Month, Redbeard Brewing Company is also celebrating a milestone this month.

“It’s our ten-year anniversary,” said Clark, “it’s pretty cool that we’ve been serving beers for ten years.”

Redbeard will have live music on Saturday, August 26th to celebrate a decade of serving Staunton and the Shenandoah Valley. For more information on events visit redbeardbrews.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.