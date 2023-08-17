EndZone Preview: East Hardy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We checked in with the East Hardy Cougars ahead of the fall football season in West Virginia.

The Cougars are coming off a dominant 9-3 record last fall, including a 5-1 stint in Potomac Valley Conference play. This year, the team will look slightly different. The Cougars graduated 14 seniors in 2022, including star quarterback Mason Miller, who now plays for Shepherd University.

East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff says the younger team is “more coachable” compared to past rosters.

“This group has been a very enjoyable group to work with,” said Orndorff. “We have a lot of fresh faces and they have embodied everything we’re trying to build, with coachable athletes and hard workers.”

There are only four seniors on the roster this fall, including running back Tyler Tarallo.

“As we continue to grow as a team, I get to see the young guys continue to get better and our confidence grows.”

Senior quarterback Damien Dellinger shared his motivation to evolve as a leader throughout the fall.

“We show up every day and try to correct the younger guys but there’s always room for improvement,” said Dellinger. “There’s always something I can try to do to make the team better.”

Resume

2022 Record: 9-3 (Lost to Williamstown in Second Round of Potomac Valley Playoffs)

Head Coach: Devon Orndorff (6th season)

Key Players: RB Tyler Tarallo, QB Damien Dellinger

2023 Fall Schedule

8/25: at Wahama

9/1: at Pendleton County

9/8: vs. Tucker County

9/15: vs. Tygarts Valley

9/29: vs. Pocahontas County

10/6: at Hampshire

10/13: vs. Moorefield

10/20: at Doddridge County

11/3: at Petersburg

