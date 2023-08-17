Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

EndZone Preview: East Hardy

EndZone Preview: East Hardy
EndZone Preview: East Hardy(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We checked in with the East Hardy Cougars ahead of the fall football season in West Virginia.

The Cougars are coming off a dominant 9-3 record last fall, including a 5-1 stint in Potomac Valley Conference play. This year, the team will look slightly different. The Cougars graduated 14 seniors in 2022, including star quarterback Mason Miller, who now plays for Shepherd University.

East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff says the younger team is “more coachable” compared to past rosters.

“This group has been a very enjoyable group to work with,” said Orndorff. “We have a lot of fresh faces and they have embodied everything we’re trying to build, with coachable athletes and hard workers.”

There are only four seniors on the roster this fall, including running back Tyler Tarallo.

“As we continue to grow as a team, I get to see the young guys continue to get better and our confidence grows.”

Senior quarterback Damien Dellinger shared his motivation to evolve as a leader throughout the fall.

“We show up every day and try to correct the younger guys but there’s always room for improvement,” said Dellinger. “There’s always something I can try to do to make the team better.”

Resume

  • 2022 Record: 9-3 (Lost to Williamstown in Second Round of Potomac Valley Playoffs)
  • Head Coach: Devon Orndorff (6th season)
  • Key Players: RB Tyler Tarallo, QB Damien Dellinger

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/25: at Wahama
  • 9/1: at Pendleton County
  • 9/8: vs. Tucker County
  • 9/15: vs. Tygarts Valley
  • 9/29: vs. Pocahontas County
  • 10/6: at Hampshire
  • 10/13: vs. Moorefield
  • 10/20: at Doddridge County
  • 11/3: at Petersburg

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Harrisonburg City Councilman and WHSV account executive Chris Jones had his DWI charge amended...
Harrisonburg City Councilman DWI charge amended to improper driving
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

EndZone Preview: Moorefield
EndZone Preview: Moorefield
Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn at practice on Aug. 16, 2023
‘We got a hungry team.’ Bridgewater has sights set on an ODAC Championship
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former WVU Coach Huggins enters program following DUI arrest
The RCBL Shockers celebrate after winning the 2023 Rockingham County Baseball League...
Shockers win 2023 RCBL Championship