FloydFest plans 2024 return

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHECK, Va. (WDBJ) - The company behind Floydfest has received its final permit approval to develop its Festival Park - and has confirmed the music festival will be back next year at the site in Floyd County.

It comes after the festival was shut down this year when revisions to its stormwater management plan were not made by the deadline set.

But organizers say after a year of careful planning, they will be protecting wetlands at the site - and they did not find any Bog turtles on the property - which was another concern being considered.

More information about dates and tickets will be available on the event website.

