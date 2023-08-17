Food is a staple and major fundraiser at the Rockingham County Fair

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The food is one of the staples of any fair, many people wait all year to indulge in their favorite fair foods.

Whether it’s funnel cakes or hamburgers and fries, they can all be found at the Rockingham County Fair.

The food is not only a staple, but a large fundraiser for many of the organizations cooking.

”One fry, one hamburger, one barn burner,” can be heard coming from the Rockingham County Volunteer Firefighter Associations booth.

This year, they were able to bring back their food booth at the Rockingham County Fair.

“This year we have a Barn Burner which is a signature burger for us and it has homemade spicy mayo sauce and pepper jack cheese,” Libby Clark, Vice President of the Rockingham County Volunteer Firefighter Association said.

The burger and its special sauce have gained high praise, on Monday Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “The burgers that the volunteer firefighters are putting together are as good as they get and I think if you get in there and you ask for the secret sauce you’re in really good shape.”

“So it’s homemade right here in house and it really gives enough heat because firefighters know a little something about heat,” Clark said.

She said the proceeds made from this booth are dispersed between all 10 volunteer fire companies in Rockingham County.

“Come out and support your local volunteer fire company because everybody in Rockingham County will benefit from their support,” Clark said.

It wouldn’t be a fair without funnel cakes.

The McGaheysville Ruritan Club said they have been in charge of this specialty for decades.

“We do more funnel cakes but the Oreo critters which is an Oreo dipped in the batter and they’re very popular and they’ve been a major staple too so between those two it’s about all we can keep up with to keep them going,” Charles Kyger, Vice President of the McGaheysville Ruritan Club said.

He said this is the Ruritan Club’s major fundraiser of the year.

Both booths will be open the rest of the week during fair hours.

