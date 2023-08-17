Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Foundry building in downtown Harrisonburg being renovated into 21 apartments

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 21 new apartments are coming to downtown Harrisonburg. The former Foundry building is being transformed into studio one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments by Matchbox Realty.

“We always knew that we were gonna do a historical renovation because that’s kind of our niche,” Barry Kelley, CEO of Matchbox Realty said.

Kelley said they bought the building about seven years ago, but with its historical elements, it took time for the project to get off the ground.

“Going through the process with the Department of Interior and Department of Historical Resources just takes time,” Kelley said.

Kelley said they are hoping to have the project complete by mid to late Dec.

”We come up with a design and then we send it through the powers in Richmond and Washington D.C. and they tell us yes we can do that or no we can’t do that so there’s a lot of back and forth with those architects to come up with the final design,” he said.

Kelley said there’s often conflict between architectural design and present-day building codes.

“We just received that 14 million dollar grant for the bike path and now continue to improve the communications between different buildings and the ability to walk to places you want to go and ride your bike and things of that nature and this is just one piece in the puzzle to make that happen,” Kelley said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Harrisonburg City Councilman and WHSV account executive Chris Jones had his DWI charge amended...
Harrisonburg City Councilman DWI charge amended to improper driving
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Foundry building in downtown Harrisonburg being renovated into 21 apartments
Whether it’s funnel cakes or hamburgers and fries, they can all be found at the Rockingham...
Food is a staple and major fundraiser at the Rockingham County Fair
Food is a staple and major fundraiser at Rockingham County Fair
WHSV hosted a live stream of the fireworks at the 2023 Rockingham County Fair.
Watch: 2023 Rockingham County Fair Fireworks Show