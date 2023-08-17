Foundry building in downtown Harrisonburg being renovated into 21 apartments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 21 new apartments are coming to downtown Harrisonburg. The former Foundry building is being transformed into studio one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments by Matchbox Realty.

“We always knew that we were gonna do a historical renovation because that’s kind of our niche,” Barry Kelley, CEO of Matchbox Realty said.

Kelley said they bought the building about seven years ago, but with its historical elements, it took time for the project to get off the ground.

“Going through the process with the Department of Interior and Department of Historical Resources just takes time,” Kelley said.

Kelley said they are hoping to have the project complete by mid to late Dec.

”We come up with a design and then we send it through the powers in Richmond and Washington D.C. and they tell us yes we can do that or no we can’t do that so there’s a lot of back and forth with those architects to come up with the final design,” he said.

Kelley said there’s often conflict between architectural design and present-day building codes.

“We just received that 14 million dollar grant for the bike path and now continue to improve the communications between different buildings and the ability to walk to places you want to go and ride your bike and things of that nature and this is just one piece in the puzzle to make that happen,” Kelley said.

