Low humidity, virtually no rain this week

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny for the morning. A warm and pleasant day with highs in the mid 80s. Even with the approaching front we’ll very stay dry. If we were to see a shower, it would be in the northern part of the area but very brief. Most stay dry. Turning breezy for the day. Partly cloudy during the afternoon and very warm but not humid. A warm evening still in the 80s before sunset and staying breezy ahead of a dry front.

Dropping into the 70s after sunset. Mostly cloudy overnight with a light breeze. Only an isolated shower with the relatively dry front passing through after 10pm. The breeze and few clouds will help to keep temperatures elevated overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Then mostly sunny, warm and not humid with highs into the low to mid 80s. A beautiful day with a nice north westerly breeze, so it will be rather breezy at times but comfortable. A beautiful summer evening with temperatures slipping into the 70s after sunset. The wind will let up by mid to late evening. Clear and refreshing overnight. Overnight lows into the low to mid 50s. Some of our low spots at the base of any terrain will likely drop to around 50 overnight.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp start to day as temperatures start in the 50s with sunshine. Sunny and warming nicely for the day with highs into the low to mid 80s. Warm, not humid. A nice, warm evening still in the 80s. Clear and pleasant for the night. Overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s and plenty of sun. Staying sunny but turning hot with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. Hot but still not humid. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear and warm for the night. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine starting the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very hot with the sunshine, highs in the low to mid 90s but not humid. Increasing clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures into the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy and much more mild overnight with lows into the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures starting out into the 60s. Very hot with sunshine. Highs into the low to mid 90s. A bit more humid. Clouds and sun during the evening. Partly cloudy overnight with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

