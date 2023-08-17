Marino’s Lunch in need of management before it can reopen

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Marino’s Lunch in Staunton is in need of a new leaser and management staff before they can reopen again.

Marino’s Lunch has been a staple in the Staunton community, and the restaurant has transformed from a grocery story in a historically black community, to a happy hour regular for people of all ages.

Victor Meyer is the current owner of the business, he said him and his wife were “too eager” to open the business after their three and a half year renovation period. The restaurant opened for three days back in late December of 2022.

“We learned some valuable lessons there,” Meyer said. “I work another job in order to be able to support Marino’s ongoing operations until it gets up and running and self-sustaining.”

Growing up, Meyer said he worked on a dairy farm. He said working on a dairy farm was easier than trying to run a restaurant.

Meyer is searching for a lease candidate that will keep the history, legacy and stories of the restaurant preserved while providing modernized restaurant experience. He said the success of the restaurant is “almost guaranteed” and the difficulty of opening is finding a good fit to manage the restaurant and develop the right staff.

“The financial success will come, it will be a tremendous success in the community as it was when it was open. It was absolutely heartbreaking when we had to close,” Meyer said. “I had some people who wanted to see it so I turned on all the lights, it was around happy hour. All of a sudden we had 6 people walking through the door saying, ‘hey we’re here for happy hour, we saw the lights on and hoped you were open’”

Meyer said he wants to see the business grow and flourish in the Staunton community, but he doesn’t have the time or experience that the establishment needs.

“We got a lot of things right, and we know what we got wrong,” Meyer said. I’ll be the first to admit that we made mistakes, that happens in business but we have a plan B. Honestly I think that if we found the right partner, everything will now click.”

Meyer said financial investment was never the goal with the purchase of the restaurant. He said he wants to bring back the vibrancy, fun and cultural impact Marino’s had before they shut down for renovations.

“It’s not about monetizing the investment,” Meyers said. “Marino’s was never a financial decision for my wife and I, it was a dream to do something that mattered for the community, so it’s really about finding the right partner.”

