Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A second person has now been indicted in connection with a child who overdosed.

Casey Crisp, 28, was indicted Thursday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Crisp’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Samantha Green, was arrested on Aug. 12 and later indicted, the sheriff’s office explained.

The couple is facing charges of child endangering, tampering with evidence, and possession of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The indictment stems from a 2-year-old who had to be given Narcan after the child overdosed, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 12, Williamsburg police were dispatched to the Concord Square Apartments in the Village of Williamsburg around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a child not breathing, the sheriff’s office said.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the child gasping for air with pinpoint pupils - symptoms that often happen in a drug overdose, the sheriff’s office explained.

The 2-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and later given two doses of Narcan, which seemed to have helped, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s condition has improved since and he remains in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. The child was medically cleared and released to family through arrangements made with Child Protective Services.

A warrant to search Green’s home was later issued, where officers later found drug paraphernalia and a powder that seemed to be narcotics, they said.

Green admitted, according to the sheriff’s office, that she and her live-in boyfriend, Crisp, recently used drugs inside their Concord Square apartment.

She told police she thought she “cleaned” everything up, and that Fentanyl could be found on several items in the home because she uses them to “cut” it.

The affidavit says these items were accessible to the child.

Crisp has yet to be served his Indictment as he is currently in an inpatient treatment facility, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

