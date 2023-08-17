Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says

Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents say.(Clermont County Inmates)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A second person has now been indicted in connection with a child who overdosed.

Casey Crisp, 28, was indicted Thursday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Crisp’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Samantha Green, was arrested on Aug. 12 and later indicted, the sheriff’s office explained.

The couple is facing charges of child endangering, tampering with evidence, and possession of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The indictment stems from a 2-year-old who had to be given Narcan after the child overdosed, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 12, Williamsburg police were dispatched to the Concord Square Apartments in the Village of Williamsburg around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a child not breathing, the sheriff’s office said.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the child gasping for air with pinpoint pupils - symptoms that often happen in a drug overdose, the sheriff’s office explained.

The 2-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and later given two doses of Narcan, which seemed to have helped, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s condition has improved since and he remains in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. The child was medically cleared and released to family through arrangements made with Child Protective Services.

A warrant to search Green’s home was later issued, where officers later found drug paraphernalia and a powder that seemed to be narcotics, they said.

Green admitted, according to the sheriff’s office, that she and her live-in boyfriend, Crisp, recently used drugs inside their Concord Square apartment.

She told police she thought she “cleaned” everything up, and that Fentanyl could be found on several items in the home because she uses them to “cut” it.

The affidavit says these items were accessible to the child.

Crisp has yet to be served his Indictment as he is currently in an inpatient treatment facility, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
VDOT says the crash on I-81 S near MM 255 has been cleared.
Multi-Vehicle crash cleared
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
The former Foundry building is being transformed into studio one-bedroom and two-bedroom...
Foundry building in downtown Harrisonburg being renovated into 21 apartments

Latest News

Sentara Medical Center conducting free health screenings.
Health screenings being offered at the Rockingham County Fair
Duke Dancers practicing for upcoming dance festival.
JMU partners with Eisenhower Dance Detroit for Dance Festival
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine and pleasant to begin the weekend, then hot
JMU students will dance alongside Eisenhower Dance Detroit for a special dance festival.
JMU Collaborating with Eisenhower Dance Detroit
Justin Lee Godsey, 26, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge on Thursday.
Henrico man pleads guilty to $870,000 sneaker fraud