Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Nearly 60% of Americans struggle with money envy, survey finds

30% report coveting celebrity lifestyles
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly three in five Americans have felt envious of someone else’s financial situation, according to a NerdWallet survey.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet, said this survey shows that if you’ve ever felt financial envy, you are not alone.

“But unfortunately, of the people who feel financial envy, more than half say it does have a negative impact on their mental health,” Palmer said. “So, it’s definitely worth thinking about if financial envy is having an impact on your life and what you can do to mitigate that because it can be quite stressful.”

Palmer said a lot of financial envy originates from following people who post beautiful pictures of their home or while on vacation on social media.

She suggested some people should unfollow anyone who stirs up feelings of envy or consider taking a break from social media.

“It’s really worth appreciating the things that you do have and the things you do love in your own life, because focusing on appreciating what we do have, it can mitigate some of those feelings of envy,” Palmer said.

Guilt was also a factor in this survey, with 52% reporting they often feel guilty about the purchases they make.

Palmer said just letting go of shame, recognizing your triggers and reflecting on what actually brings you joy can really help you stave off the pangs of jealousy.

NerdWallet has more information in their article 5 Ways to Deal With Money Envy.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
Candi Royer’s legal team asks for trial venue to be moved, judge holds off on decision
old Coca-Cola plant
New brewery may be coming to Staunton

Latest News

VDOT says a multi-vehicle crash has caused delays on Interstate 81.
Multi-Vehicle crash closes I-81 S near Harrisonburg
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in
Marino’s Lunch in Staunton is in need of a new leaser and management staff before they can...
Marino’s Lunch in need of management before it can reopen
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
FILE - Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI,...
Utah man shot by FBI brandished gun and frightened Google Fiber subcontractors in 2018, man says