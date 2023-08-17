New roadway coming to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new roadway will soon start construction in the Waynesboro southern corridor near the existing industrial park.

After applying for SMART SCALE funding in 2016, the city of Waynesboro will finally start the construction of a new roadway in the south side of the city near the industrial park, opening up over 200 acres of land for economic growth.

Greg Hitchin, director of economic development in Waynesboro, said this will increase the market for businesses and employers in the city. He also said this will alleviate some traffic concerns for people coming in and out of the city, and provide congestion relief for the “town center” shopping plaza.

”There will be multiple opportunities for new employment out of the potential new businesses out of the industrial park,” Hitchin said. “The different access opportunities to get in and out of town center. Access to the industrial park and we see a lot of opportunity for future growth and convenience because of this roadway.”

According to VDOT, the project will have three focus areas to be worked on starting Aug. 21:

A new roadway extending Shenandoah Village Drive, where popular businesses including Target, Chick-fil-a, and Taco bell are located.

Renovations for North Oak Lane. Hitchin said this part of the project will cause the most traffic disturbance, because of the significance of the road.

And the connection of Shenandoah Village Drive to South Delphine Avenue, near exit 96 on I-64 in Waynesboro.

The construction is expected to end in Sep. 2025 and updates can be found on the VDOT project page along with traffic disturbances in these construction areas.

