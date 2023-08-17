The Rockingham County Fair: Rides & Games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are many things to do during the week of the Rockingham County Fair, but one of the most popular is the rides and games.

“We have a variety of all different types of rides from small children rides, to teenage rides, to rides that the adults love. We got a Ferris wheel, we got a merry-go-round, we got lots of thrill rides for the teenagers like the Ring of Fire, the Typhoon, Zero Gravity, lots of good rides for everybody,” said James Ingram, midway coordinator for Deggeller Attractions, who provide the rides and games.

“We’ve had very good crowds, we’ve had a couple specials the last two nights, we saw a good amount of people for that.” Ingram said. “The weather has been great, there’s no humidity tonight, we’re supposed to have good weather through the weekend so come on out and take advantage of a good time.”

Ingram adds that they travel up and down the East Coast to provide fun attractions for fairs and carnivals. “Our company is based out of Stuart, Florida, we travel up and down the east coast, we do lots of fairs here in Virginia, we also do the state fair and the Salem fair, which isn’t far from here,” said Ingram.

When asked what his personal favorites were, Ingram let out a chuckle. “I’m a little old for the rides, but I like the basketball games, the water games, there’s lots of games here for everybody.”

When asked if there was anything else he wanted to add, Ingram said: “I just wish that everybody would come out to the 75th anniversary of the Rockingham County Fair and enjoy it, it’s a good time.”

