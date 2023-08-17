Rodeo makes stop at Rockingham County Fair

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Matt Lamb, Co-Founder of BLM Bull and Rodeo Company said they have been coming to fair on and off for about 7 years.

“The big BLM was three friends who started it with their last names. and we all like the sport of rodeo and we decided we wanted to start producing rodeos and having rodeo bulls and it had grown long beyond what any of us has expected,” said Lamb.

Lamb said they have been busy preparing for their event on Thursday.

“We started in here at 1:30 this morning we finished at about a quarter to six. and preparing the ground and getting all the signage up and everything. we will be ready by showtime,” said Lamb.

Lamb said his favorite part of being involved is how the company feels like family.

“It is a family it really is. If something happens to someone we all feel the pain of it. It is kind of like a traveling circus sometimes cause you are moving around different places cause you are moving around here and family is the most important part of it to me,” said Lamb.

He said a lot of the same people participate year after year.

“We are blessed we get guys from all over. we get guys from the north, from the west we get guys from kind of everywhere,” said Lamb.

Lamb said a lot of people start learning when they are young, and if you are interested in getting involved to not jump in right away. Instead, enroll in a rodeo school or clinic.

After the show in Rockingham, they will be packing up and heading off to their next fair.

“So we are to Fluvanna from here over the weekend and we have a great following it follows us around and goes with us wherever we go,” said Lamb.

