Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Rodeo makes stop at Rockingham County Fair

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Matt Lamb, Co-Founder of BLM Bull and Rodeo Company said they have been coming to fair on and off for about 7 years.

“The big BLM was three friends who started it with their last names. and we all like the sport of rodeo and we decided we wanted to start producing rodeos and having rodeo bulls and it had grown long beyond what any of us has expected,” said Lamb.

Lamb said they have been busy preparing for their event on Thursday.

“We started in here at 1:30 this morning we finished at about a quarter to six. and preparing the ground and getting all the signage up and everything. we will be ready by showtime,” said Lamb.

Lamb said his favorite part of being involved is how the company feels like family.

“It is a family it really is. If something happens to someone we all feel the pain of it. It is kind of like a traveling circus sometimes cause you are moving around different places cause you are moving around here and family is the most important part of it to me,” said Lamb.

He said a lot of the same people participate year after year.

“We are blessed we get guys from all over. we get guys from the north, from the west we get guys from kind of everywhere,” said Lamb.

Lamb said a lot of people start learning when they are young, and if you are interested in getting involved to not jump in right away. Instead, enroll in a rodeo school or clinic.

After the show in Rockingham, they will be packing up and heading off to their next fair.

“So we are to Fluvanna from here over the weekend and we have a great following it follows us around and goes with us wherever we go,” said Lamb.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
old Coca-Cola plant
New brewery may be coming to Staunton
Candi Royer’s legal team asks for trial venue to be moved, judge holds off on decision

Latest News

Rodeo makes stop at Rockingham County Fair
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, no rain this week
Last week the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to move forward with plans to...
Rockingham County Supervisors talk Rec Center decision
A new roadway will start construction in the Waynesboro southern corridor near the existing...
New roadway coming to Waynesboro