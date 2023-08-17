Sentara Health announces grants to support Harrisonburg, Valley community partners

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Health has announced the allocation of $5.3 million in funding to support 137 partner organizations across Virginia and North Carolina. In the Shenandoah Valley region, Sentara Cares Grants provided $394,570 across 13 area programs.

“We believe that by investing in local, community-based health equity programs and initiatives, particularly in areas of behavioral health, health care accessibility, and affordable housing, we can make a significant impact on improving the well-being of underserved populations,” said Sherry Norquist, MSN-RN, ACM, executive director of community engagement and impact at Sentara. “Together with our community partners, we are dedicated to creating a positive and lasting change in the communities we serve.”

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County received $85,250 for its RockBurg CARES Network program. Amanda Leech, executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, says without the Sentara Cares Grant, the RockBurg CARES Network would not have the financial support needed to launch.

“This program is vital to the community,” says Leech. “We know there are households here, working hard, but still struggling to make ends meet. This program is going to help keep them stable. Help their family remain stable, help their kids succeed in school, and without Sentara Cares we would not have been able to make it possible.”

The Sentara Cares Grant also provided Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board $110,000 for the Harrisonburg Paramedic Program in coordination with Harrisonburg City Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.