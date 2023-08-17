Cream of the Crop
Sun Belt Conference adds swim & dive, JMU to compete

A Sun Belt Conference banner on the campus of James Madison University with Godwin Hall in the...
A Sun Belt Conference banner on the campus of James Madison University with Godwin Hall in the background(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison Swim & Dive program will compete in the Sun Belt Conference beginning this season.

The Sun Belt announced on Thursday afternoon they’d sponsor the sport for the first time since 2013. JMU will be joined by Marshall, Old Dominion, and Georgia Southern.

“We’re thrilled for swimming and diving to join the majority of our other sport programs under the Sun Belt Conference umbrella,” said JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne in a statement. “The Sun Belt has proven itself to be a high-quality conference with a focus on championship experiences for its student-athletes. I look forward to our program continuing its championship culture while competing in first-class events against our conference peers.”

Swim & Dive is nothing new for the Sun Belt. They previously sponsored the sport from 2001-2013.

“After adding men’s soccer and beach volleyball during the 2022-23 season, we are excited to once again expand our conference sport sponsorship with the return of Sun Belt women’s swimming & diving,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “We look forward to providing an enhanced conference championship experience for these programs under the Sun Belt Conference umbrella at the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center in 2024.”

Last season, JMU competed in the Eastern College Athletic Conference where they won a championship in 2022.

