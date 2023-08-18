Central United Methodist Church in Staunton to hold fundraiser for Maui victims

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton church is hoping to send relief funds to the victims of the Maui wildfires.

Central United Methodist Church is holding a bar-be-que plate fundraiser on Aug 26th with all proceeds going to victims in Maui.

“The devastation that I’ve seen through the news clips and all that is just unfathomable,” Won Un, Reverend at Central UMC said.

The church’s reverend said the Hawaii wildfires are causing human suffering and he wanted to do more.

“People losing everything including their loved ones we thought that we had to do something more than just sending the prayers,” Un said.

The fundraiser will take place at Central UMC in Staunton from 11 a.m. until they sell out.

”We always say you know our hearts and our prayers go to them and such but we’re going to go one step further, we’re going to do something about it and that’s how we came about to do a fundraiser,” Un said.

Each plate is $10 and will include a bar-be-que sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, chips and a dessert.

