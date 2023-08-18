Cream of the Crop
Edson Forest School set for first school year in Keezletown

The school will have a focus on outdoor learning with students spending at least half of their time learning outside, exploring the forest, and connecting with nature.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - A unique new private school will open in Rockingham County next week. Edson Forest School in Keezletown will start its inaugural school year on Wednesday.

The school will have a focus on outdoor learning with students spending at least half of their time learning outside, exploring the forest, and connecting with nature.

“Some of the benefits of outdoor learning is that kids have a better connection with nature and it’s another way that they can relate to their own peers in a different setting than the outside world as well. Not every kid is well adapted to sitting for long periods of time and trying to follow what a teacher is doing in front of the class. So this gives them a chance to get up, get around, and move,” said Eric McKee, the school’s founder and head teacher.

Eric McKee is a Rockingham County native who moved back to the area from Alexandria a few months ago to open Edson Forest school alongside his wife Janeth who will be the school’s Spanish teacher. Eric McKee said that are a lot of benefits to outdoor learning and allowing students to be more active.

“In a lot of ways movement can trigger memory and ability to process learning in a different way. So this is an opportunity for the kids to get out there and experience nature and be a kid while learning about nature,” he said.

The school will offer experience based learning and emergent curriculum where students will have a say in what they study on a given day.

“When we do start the day we’re going to bring the kids in with some yoga to get them centered and start the day with morning meetings all together as a group. Then we’ll break for some indoor academic time, still going to do the reading, writing, and arithmetic, but then after recess about half the day is going to be outside,” said McKee.

The school has an outdoor class area as well as some playground equipment for kids to enjoy. It also plans to bring in special guests from time to time.

“We’re going to have some local artists and musicians as well coming on a semi-regular basis so we can have movement classes and art. Probably even some community type focus as well for the people visiting,” said McKee.

McKee said that there are many benefits to the forest school model and that he is excited to offer it to the Valley.

“We’re going to be teaching them to learn not just teaching them facts and figures and things. They need to be growing their ability to communicate, to work as a team, to have common experiences, and engage in critical thinking,” he said.

The private school will have a total of three teachers and 19 students ranging from grades K-6 in its first year. You can learn more about it here.

