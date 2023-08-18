Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Gerald Drake sentenced for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield

The U.S. Department of Justice made the announcement in a press release.
Winchester Man to Serve Nine Years for Planting Bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield.
Winchester Man to Serve Nine Years for Planting Bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield.(FBI)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Western Division of the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Gerald Leonard Drake, the man who reportedly planted a pipe bomb at a Cedar Creek Battlefield and allegedly mailing threatening letters, was sentenced to federal prison.

If you’d like to learn more about the backstory, you can read more in this article.

According to a press release, Drake admitted he manufactured the pipe bomb to instill fear and cause harm to those attending the reenactment. Drake also admitted to writing the threatening letters sent to members of the CCBF and various news agencies between September 2017 and December 2018, according to the press release. Those letters included threats of violence and sexual assault against members of the CCBF and their families.

The Western Division of the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Drake was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, made the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
VDOT says the crash on I-81 S near MM 255 has been cleared.
Multi-Vehicle crash cleared
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
The former Foundry building is being transformed into studio one-bedroom and two-bedroom...
Foundry building in downtown Harrisonburg being renovated into 21 apartments

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine and pleasant to begin the weekend, then hot
Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards holds a color-coded badge that all HCPS staff will wear,...
Harrisonburg City Schools implementing new safety protocols
WHSV Weather
A Staunton church is hoping to send relief funds to the victims of the Maui wildfires.
Central United Methodist Church in Staunton to hold fundraiser for Maui victims